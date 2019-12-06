S. Korea moves one step closer to hosting 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

"We have received a really compelling proposition from the Korean Olympic Committee and Gangwon Province, with regard to sustainability and legacy," Bach said. "It would give us the opportunity to have the Winter Youth Olympic Games in PyeongChang and Gangneung at a big number of the same venues where the Olympians were competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics. It would also be a powerful legacy of the older generation inspiring the young generation with regard to winter sports in Korea and beyond."

