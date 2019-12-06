N. Korea's food security situation unlikely to improve next year: FAO
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's overall food security situation is unlikely to improve next year as the country's crop production this year is estimated to be lower than previous years due to bad weather conditions, a recent U.N. report said.
"The 2019 main season food crop production is estimated below the five‑year average due to rainfall deficits and reduced water supplies for irrigation earlier in the year and, more recently, localized flooding that damaged standing crops," the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in the Crop Prospects and Food Situation report released Thursday.
The FAO also said 10.1 million people, about 40 percent of the North's population, were estimated to be in urgent need of food assistance when the agency conducted a food security assessment mission in April, jointly with the World Food Programme.
"Given the expectations of a below-average output, the overall food security situation in 2019/20 is not expected to improve," the quarterly report said.
North Korea was among 42 countries in need of external assistance for food, along with seven other Asian countries, 32 African nations and two Latin America countries.
