Arms procurement agency to upgrade tactical radio network for FA-50
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's arms procurement agency said Friday it signed a contract with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, to improve a tactical data link network for the indigenous FA-50 light attack fighter jet.
The project aims to upgrade the capability of the Link-16, a military communications system used by NATO nations that allows real-time exchanges of tactical information between aircraft and ships, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a release.
The project seeks to strengthen security in the encryption system and reduce radio frequency interference, it said.
The South Korean military has equipped its key assets, such as F-15K fighter jets, Aegis destroyer and air defense missiles, with the communications system.
Starting with the FA-50, the agency plans to subsequently launch similar projects for nine other types of military assets, including E-737 airborne early warning and control aircraft and F-15K, over the next six years, the agency said.
