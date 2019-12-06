S. Korea to provide US$100,000 in aid to Samoa to fight measles
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$100,000 in humanitarian assistance to the Pacific island of Samoa to help stem the spread of a deadly measles outbreak, the foreign ministry said Friday.
The aid will be delivered through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which the Seoul government hopes will help the affected people and regions to deal with the crisis, the ministry said in a release.
Over 4,300 cases of measles have been reported across Samoa in recent weeks, claiming at least 63 deaths so far. The Samoan government has declared a national emergency, shutting down key government facilities and deploying all available resources to bring the outbreak under control.
