Defense cost-sharing talks fail to yield concrete result amid U.S. demand for hefty rise: Seoul negotiator
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- South Korea's top negotiator in defense cost-sharing talks with the United States has said the allies have failed to produce a concrete result in this week's negotiations as Washington's demand for a sharp increase in Seoul's share remains unchanged.
Jeong Eun-bo made the remarks Thursday following the fourth round of talks in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday over how to share the cost of stationing the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea under the cost-sharing accord, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA).
Two S. Korean players posted for MLB clubs
SEOUL -- A pair of former South Korean baseball MVPs have been made available to major league clubs.
The Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner's Office announced Thursday (local time) that SK Wyverns' left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun and Doosan Bears' outfielder/designated hitter Kim Jae-hwan have been posted for 30 big league teams.
(LEAD) LG Chem, GM to set up EV battery JV in U.S.
SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical company, said Friday it will establish a 50:50 joint venture with General Motors to build a battery cell assembly plant in the world's most important automobile market amid a global push for zero emissions.
LG Chem and GM said they will invest up to a total of US$2.3 billion through the joint venture company.
S. Korean figure skater Lee Hae-in 6th after short program at Junior Grand Prix Final
SEOUL -- South Korean figure skater Lee Hae-in found herself in last place after the first day of her final competition of the year.
Lee scored 65.39 points to rank sixth among six skaters in the ladies' singles short program at the International Skating Union (ISU) Junior Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy, on Thursday (local time).
S. Korea slips to become Japan's No. 4 export destination amid trade row: data
SEOUL -- South Korea went down one notch to rank as the fourth-largest trading partner of Japan in October, data showed Friday, indicating that demand for Japanese goods here has been weak amid the trade row between the two Asian neighbors.
South Korea accounted for 5.8 percent of Japan's exports in October, according to the data compiled by the Korea International Trade Association and the Japan Tariff Association.
S. Korea moves one step closer to hosting 2024 Winter Youth Olympics
SEOUL -- South Korea has inched closer to hosting the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, following a proposal made by a new panel at the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
At a press conference following the IOC Executive Board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday (local time), IOC President Thomas Bach said the Executive Board will soon initiate "a targeted dialogue" with South Korea as the "preferred host" of the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, following the recommendation from the IOC's Future Winter Host Commission.
(LEAD) Prosecutors raid Ulsan vice mayor's office in election-meddling probe
SEOUL/ULSAN -- Prosecutors on Friday raided the house and office of an Ulsan vice mayor as part of their widening probe into an alleged election-meddling row involving officials at the presidential office.
Around five to six investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office have been dispatched to the industrial city, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to raid Ulsan vice mayor Song Byung-gi's office and car at Ulsan City Hall. Song was not present at his office.
Seoul says U.S., N. Korea appear to remain apart in nuclear negotiations
SEOUL -- The United States and North Korea appear to remain apart in their nuclear negotiations, Seoul's unification ministry said Friday, following a senior North Korean official's warning that Pyongyang could resume insults against U.S. President Donald Trump.
On Thursday, North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui issued a statement slamming Trump for hinting at the possibility of using military force against Pyongyang and referring to leader Kim Jong-un as "rocket man" for the first time since last year's historic summit between the two leaders.
Seoul stocks extend gains late Friday morning
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks extended gains late Friday morning as foreigners turned net buyers amid hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.51 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,078.25 as of 11:20 a.m.
