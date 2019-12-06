Moon's approval rating edges up to 48 pct: Gallup
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose to 48 percent, while 45 percent of South Koreans disapproved of his leadership, a Gallup poll showed Friday.
It marked the first time in four months that Moon's popularity rating has surpassed the proportion of negative assessments in the agency's survey.
The rating of public support for Moon ascended 2 percentage points on-week to 48 percent in the poll of 1,006 voters nationwide conducted from Tuesday till Thursday, according to Gallup. Forty-five percent of respondents negatively assessed his presidency, down 1 percentage point. The margin of error is plus and minus 3.1 percentage points.
Moon's rating took a direct hit from his pick of Cho Kuk as justice minister in early August despite suspicions over Cho's daughter's schooling and an investment in a private equity fund by his wife. It has rebounded since Cho's resignation.
The approval rating of the ruling Democratic Party gained 2 percentage points to 40 percent and that of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) fell 2 percentage points to 21 percent.
On a survey of preferences for the next president, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon ranked first with 26 percent followed by LKP leader Hwang Kyo-ahn with 13 percent and Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung with 9 percent.
