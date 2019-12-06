Speaker offers condolence message over ex-Japanese PM's death
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has sent a letter of condolence over the passing of former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, his office said Friday.
In the message delivered to Hirofumi Nakasone, son of the former prime minister and member of Japan's House of Councillors, Moon expressed hope for a recovery of Seoul-Tokyo relations.
He cited the late leader's efforts for the development of ties between the neighboring countries. He was the first sitting Japanese prime minister to visit South Korea, Moon noted.
Moon added that the late leader's push and determination for promoting South Korea-Japan relations based on his insight are "giving us big inspiration" in terms of the task to resolve the problem of strained bilateral ties and explore forward-looking partnerships.
Nakasone died last week at the age of 101.
