Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 December 06, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Dec. 2 -- N.K. leader visits Samjiyon at foot of Mount Paekdu
3 -- N.K. warns end-of-year deadline is drawing near for U.S. to present new proposal
-- Trump hints U.S. may use military force against N.K. if necessary
4 -- N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-- N.K. says it will convene party meeting to decide on 'crucial issues'
-- U.S. has never abandoned military options for N. Korea: Pentagon official
