SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korean envoy to Czech returns home: spy agency
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Kim Pyong-il, North Korea's top envoy to the Czech Republic, has returned to Pyongyang, intelligence sources said Saturday.
Kim, a younger half-brother of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, recently traveled back to North Korea, National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon was quoted as saying by lawmakers on the parliamentary intelligence committee.
The NIS said earlier this month that Kim had been replaced and was expected to return to Pyongyang soon.
N. Korea's trade reliance on China surges fivefold since 2001: data
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's trade with its traditional ally China has jumped more than fivefold since 2001, data showed Sunday, highlighting Beijing's status as a key patron for the cash-strapped regime under biting international sanctions.
China's proportion of the North's overall external trade rose to 91.8 percent last year, compared with 17.3 percent in 2001, according to the data from an analysis report of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).
South Korea, once the North's second-largest trade partner, virtually had no trade with the North in the 2017-2018 period due to the 2016 shutdown of their joint industrial complex in the North's border town of Kaesong and a strengthening of global sanctions against the regime.
N.K. leader visits Samjiyon ahead of year-end deadline for nuke talks with Washington
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un celebrated the completion of a newly built urban township near the birthplace of his late father, state media reported Tuesday, in a visit that could suggest a major policy announcement is forthcoming.
Kim attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Township of Samjiyon County on Monday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. KCNA photos showed Kim and top aides cutting a red ribbon to open the "the ideal town for the people" near the birthplace of his father and late leader Kim Jong-il.
The construction has been one of Kim's pet projects.
N.K. warns end-of-year deadline is drawing near for U.S. to present new negotiating proposal
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday that a year-end deadline is drawing near for the United States to come up with a new proposal in their nuclear negotiations, warning it is entirely up to Washington what "Christmas gift" it wants to get.
North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae-song issued the warning, saying Pyongyang has tried hard "not to backtrack from the important steps it has taken," referring to a moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests and other measures it has taken to demonstrate its commitment to denuclearization.
The warning apparently means that unless the U.S. comes up with a new negotiating proposal acceptable to Pyongyang, the communist regime could restart testing of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).
N. Korea to convene party meeting to decide on 'crucial issues'
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday it will convene a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party later this month to decide on "crucial issues," raising speculation that a major policy change could be forthcoming, possibly with regard to nuclear negotiations with the United States.
North Korea decided to "convene the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the WPK in the latter part of December in order to discuss and decide on crucial issues in line with the needs of the development of the Korean revolution and the changed situation at home and abroad," the Korean Central News Agency said.
The meeting, the first of its kind in about eight months, is expected to be focused on a possible policy change in its denuclearization talks with the U.S. as the year-end deadline, which Pyongyang set for the United States to make a new negotiating proposal, is drawing closer.
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday lashed out at U.S. President Donald Trump for hinting at the use of force against the communist state, saying it too will take "prompt" measures if necessary.
"One thing I would like to make clear is that the use of armed forces is not the privilege of the U.S. only," Pak Jong Chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, said in a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency.
"Anyone can guess with what action the DPRK will answer if the U.S. undertakes military actions against the DPRK," said the statement. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
N. Korea completes dam construction to ease power shortages
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has completed the construction of a dam in a northeastern region more than a year after leader Kim Jong-un visited the area and lashed out at workers for incompetence and procrastination, state media reported Thursday.
"The Phalhyang Dam of the Orangchon Power Station was wonderfully completed," the Korean Central News Agency said. "The dam in the Orangchon area is a grand edifice, a product of self-reliance."
The dam construction "opened up a bright prospect for expediting the completion" of the power station and will help solve the "tense electricity issue" of the country, the KCNA added.
N.K. official newspaper urges 'self reliance' after Kim's visit to Mount Paekdu
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper highlighted the importance of "self reliance" and "fight" against outside powers on Thursday in an apparent bid to strengthen national unity as denuclearization talks with Washington remain deadlocked.
The Rodong Sinmun made the call, a day after state media reported leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Mount Paekdu, considered the birthplace of his late father and the sacred highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, amid speculation that the trip may suggest a major policy change could be forthcoming.
The paper carried a series of columns written in the names of high-ranking officials on Thursday, urging intensified efforts for self-reliance and a fight against outside forces' scheme to isolate and oppress the North.
N. Korean minister handling external trade leaves for Syria
BEIJING/SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's minister handling external trade and economic relations will visit Syria to discuss bilateral cooperation, state media reported Thursday.
A delegation led by External Economic Affairs Minister Kim Yong-jae left for Syria on Thursday to hold a joint economic committee meeting, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
It did not provide further details.
Senior N.K. official warns Pyongyang could resume war of words against U.S.
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean official said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks hinting at the use of military force against Pyongyang and belittling its leader Kim Jong-un will be a "very dangerous challenge" if they were not made in error.
North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui made the remarks in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, warning that Pyongyang could resume the tit-for-tat name-calling against the U.S. if similar expressions are used again.
While attending a NATO summit in Britain on Tuesday, Trump said Washington could use force if it must, urging North Korea and its leader Kim to honor their agreement to denuclearize, referring to him as "Rocket Man."
