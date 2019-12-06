Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
U.S. flies additional spy planes over S. Korea: aviation tracker
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. reconnaissance aircraft again flew over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Tuesday, the latest in a series of near-daily flights to monitor North Korea amid concerns Pyongyang could undertake additional provocations after last week's rocket firings.
A plane, believed to be an E-8C nicknamed JSTARS, was spotted in skies above the peninsula, Aircraft Spots said on its Twitter account without specifying the exact time of the operation. It also did not upload a related photo showing its flight route.
As a platform for airborne command and control, surveillance and reconnaissance, the E-8C is known to be capable of closely monitoring North Korea's troops and equipment movements, including missiles and artillery guns.
Trump hints U.S. may use military force against N.K. if necessary
WASHINGTON, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump hinted Tuesday that the United States may use military force against North Korea if necessary, after Pyongyang warned that an end-of-year deadline for the two countries' denuclearization negotiations is drawing near.
Trump alluded to the use of force to reporters in London, where he is attending a meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization leaders, according to news reports.
However, Trump also said he continues to have a good personal relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and hopes he will abide by his commitment to dismantle his country's nuclear weapons program.
Biegun says U.S. won't give up on nuclear talks with N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said Tuesday that the United States will not give up on negotiating with North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program, apparently responding to Pyongyang's demands that Washington meet an end-of-year deadline.
Biegun made the remark at a year-end function organized by the Korea Foundation in Washington, hours after North Korea warned it is up to the U.S. what "Christmas gift" it will get.
The statement from North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae-song was an apparent threat to resume testing of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles unless the U.S. shows flexibility in their stalled negotiations before the end of the year.
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are working to set up a visit to Seoul by U.S. Special Representative Stephen Biegun later this month ahead of an end-of-year deadline that North Korea set for Washington to show flexibility in their deadlocked nuclear talks, a source said Wednesday.
Should the trip take place, Biegun, now the nominee for deputy secretary of state, would hold talks with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon to discuss joint efforts toward progress in the negotiations before the deadline, the source said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has set the deadline for the U.S. to come up with an acceptable proposal, warning that the communist regime could otherwise go a "new way."
U.S. has never abandoned military options for N. Korea: Pentagon official
WASHINGTON, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The United States has never taken military options off the table when dealing with North Korea and has shown restraint not to respond to every North Korean provocation, a Pentagon official said Wednesday.
Heino Klinck, deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia, also warned that while the Pentagon has provided space for the State Department to use diplomacy to dismantle the North's nuclear weapons program, that may not always be the case.
The comments came hours after North Korea threatened to take "prompt corresponding actions" should the U.S. use military force against it. U.S. President Donald Trump had hinted in London on Tuesday that the United States could launch military action if necessary.
