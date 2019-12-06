Foreigners snap 21-day selling streak
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Foreigners on Friday ended their selling binge of South Korean stocks that had lasted the previous 21 sessions, helped by growing optimism that the protracted Sino-American trade dispute may reach an interim deal before a mid-December deadline.
Foreign investors net bought 43 billion won (US$36 million) worth of local stocks after dumping a total of 5.2 trillion won worth of stocks in the Nov. 7-Dec. 5 period, according to the data from the Korea Exchange (KRX), the bourse operator.
Their buying mode came amid growing hope for a small deal between the United States and China. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that the trade talks with China were "moving along well."
The remark fueled expectations that the world's two largest economies could sign an interim trade deal before the Dec. 15 deadline, when another round of heavy tariffs by the U.S. on Chinese goods are set to be imposed.
Thanks to strong foreign buying, the country's benchmark index, the KOSPI, rose 21.11points, or 1.02 percent, to close at 2,081.85 on Friday.
