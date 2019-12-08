Environmental survey on THAAD base still pending: sources
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has yet to conduct a full-scale environmental survey of the site of an advanced U.S. anti-missile battery, sources said Sunday, amid lingering opposition from local residents and complaints from China.
U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) completed installing a full six-launcher Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery at a base in the southern provincial town of Seongju last year in an effort to cope better with growing missile threats from North Korea.
The installation began under the previous administration in 2017 after a scaled-back environmental impact study. Later that year, the government of current President Moon Jae-in took office and decided to implement a full-scale environmental assessment survey of the 700,000-square-meter plot of land before the "provisional" installation becomes final.
But the survey has yet to take place, sources said.
"As for now, we cannot but assume that it will be pushed back until next year," a source said.
According to the sources, the survey has been pushed back because USFK submitted a report on how it will use the site only in February, and nearby residents have continued fierce protests against the deployment.
The issue has plagued South Korea as both Seongju residents and China have strongly protested the deployment, the latter claiming it hurts its security interests. China has taken a series of economic retaliatory measures against Seoul.
Seoul and Washington say THAAD is intended only to defend against the North.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was visiting Seoul this week, repeatedly expressed displeasure at its installation on the peninsula.
Some watchers claim that the government could keep it at the current "provisional" state, since the THAAD battery is practically fully operational.
