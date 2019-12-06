Newspaper circulation in S. Korea reduced by a quarter over decade
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Newspaper circulation in South Korea dropped by a quarter over the last decade but at a slower pace in recent years, an industry auditor announced Friday.
The Korea Audit Bureau of Certification (ABC) reported its verified circulation figures for 172 dailies across the country in 2018. They include 29 national newspapers, 112 local newspapers, 16 business dailies, three English-language newspapers and seven sports papers.
Their combined circulation was 9.386 million in 2018, down 2.75 percent from 2017. The number of copies sold totaled 7.096 million, a 1.65 percent decrease from the previous year.
Compared to 2009, the most recent year for which such data are available, circulation and paid circulation numbers declined 26.6 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively. But between 2014 and 2018, the decline rates were reduced to 5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
"This shows that demand for traditional newspapers still exists even in this digital age," Cho Sung-kyum, a journalism professor and member of the ABC committee.
Paper-based media will continue to play a crucial role amid the aging population and the emergence of fake news, he added.
The report found national dailies took more than half of the market, making up 55.1 percent of total circulation with 5.168 million copies and 59.6 percent of paid circulation with 4.231 million copies.
Business dailies accounted for 18.6 percent and 17.4 percent, respectively, followed by local newspapers with 17.8 percent and 14.8 percent.
