Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(3rd LD) Ulsan vice mayor summoned in election-meddling probe
SEOUL/ULSAN -- An Ulsan vice mayor was questioned by prosecutors Friday as part of their widening probe into an alleged election-meddling row involving officials at the presidential office.
Song Byung-gi, the city's vice mayor in charge of economic affairs, attended a questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul. He was reportedly summoned to testify as a witness.
----------------
(2nd LD) Revision bill on banning Tada's taxi business passed at parliamentary committee
SEOUL -- A National Assembly committee on Friday passed a revision bill on effectively outlawing the controversial taxi business of Tada, a South Korean ride-hailing service operator.
The revision to the passenger transport service act, approved by the parliamentary transportation panel, restricts the outsourcing of drivers for the use of rental vans with 11-15 seats to tour purposes only. Cars must be rented for at least six hours and users are required to possess boarding passes if vehicles are rented or returned at airports or seaports.
----------------
U.S. flies more surveillance planes over Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
SEOUL -- The United States flew two more surveillance aircraft around the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Friday, on apparent missions to monitor North Korea amid concerns over Pyongyang's additional missile tests.
The U.S. Air Force's RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft was spotted flying over the East Sea at 31,000 feet, Aircraft Spots said on its Twitter account, without providing further details.
----------------
(News Focus) N. Korea's toned-down criticism signals willingness for talks: experts
SEOUL -- A recent series of statements from North Korea appear intended to warn the United States against making further provocative remarks, but Pyongyang apparently toned its criticism down, signaling a willingness to keep nuclear negotiations alive, experts said Friday.
On Thursday, North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui issued a statement, warning that Pyongyang could resume a war of words with Washington if it continues to make provocative remarks and insult its leader Kim Jong-un.
----------------
S. Korea to promote exports of its designed nuke reactors
SEOUL -- South Korea will seek to export more its endogenously designed nuclear reactors, the country's state-run nuclear plant operator said Friday, as it has successfully completed the construction of two new nuclear reactors in the southern port city of Ulsan.
The Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) held a ceremony to mark the completion of the reactors, called Shin Kori-3 and Shin Kori-4. The Shin Kori-4 started commercial operation in August, after completing its two-month pilot run without any glitch. The Shin Kori-3 was put into operation in December 2016.
----------------
Moon's approval rating edges up to 48 pct: Gallup
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose to 48 percent, while 45 percent of South Koreans disapproved of his leadership, a Gallup poll showed Friday.
It marked the first time in four months that Moon's popularity rating has surpassed the proportion of negative assessments in the agency's survey.
----------------
New deputy foreign minister appointed
SEOUL -- A special adviser to Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has been appointed as the new deputy minister for political affairs, the ministry said Friday.
Kim Gunn, who has doubled as the ambassador for international security affairs, is succeeding Yoon Soon-gu, who was assigned early this week to head the South Korean Embassy in Belgium and the mission to the European Union (EU).
----------------
(LEAD) Foreign investors snap 21-day selling streak
SEOUL -- Foreigners on Friday ended their selling binge of South Korean stocks that had lasted the previous 21 sessions, helped by growing optimism that the protracted Sino-American trade dispute may reach an interim deal before a mid-December deadline.
Foreign investors net bought 43 billion won (US$36 million) worth of local stocks after dumping a total of 5.2 trillion won worth of stocks in the Nov. 7-Dec. 5 period, according to the data from the Korea Exchange (KRX), the bourse operator.
(END)