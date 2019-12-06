Int'l conference on diabetes wraps up in Busan
BUSAN, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) wrapped up its biennial congress in the southeastern port city of Busan on Friday with experts sharing the latest information on the illness and exchanging ways to advance medical treatments.
The IDF Congress, which kicked off on Monday at the Busan Exhibition & Convention Center, attracted 12,000 doctors, medical experts and health care officials from 170 nations, according to the organizer.
The event provides a platform for experts in related fields to discuss the various challenges facing diabetes sufferers around the world and to touch on improvements in treatment and ways to raise awareness among the general public about the dangers of the disease and what preventive actions can be taken against it.
The organizer said this year's meeting allowed tech giants such as Samsung and Google to host a "Big Tech Session" where they showed off the use of artificial intelligence to treat diabetes effectively and help people maintain good health.
In addition, 135 pharmaceutical companies and medical equipment makers from around the world attended the event to explain products designed to help people with diabetes.
IDF President Cho Nam-han said that the world is working to reduce diabetes and that the latest congress has contributed to the sharing of information for the safeguarding of people's health.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)