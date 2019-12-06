BTS' Suga releases collaboration with Halsey
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Suga, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, released a song in collaboration with American singer-songwriter Halsey on Friday.
The song, "SUGA's Interlude," featuring the BTS member is one of the tracks on Halsey's new album, "Manic," to be officially released on Jan. 17.
The two sides pre-released the track in digital single format through major online music stores and streaming platforms on Friday ahead of the official release next month.
It is the second joint project between BTS and Halsey, after they teamed up on "Boy With Luv," the lead track of BTS' billboard-topping "Map of the Soul: Persona," released in April.
This time, Halsey came forward to propose the collaboration with BTS for her upcoming album, according to the band's management agency, Big Hit Entertainment.
Suga took part in the song's creation and added his Korean-language rapping to the track.
