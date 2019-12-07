S. Korean figure skater Lee Hae-in finishes 5th in Junior Grand Prix Final
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean figure skater Lee Hae-in has finished off the podium for the first time in her first junior season.
Lee finished fifth among six skaters with a total score of 194.38 points in the ladies' singles at the International Skating Union (ISU) Junior Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy, on Friday (local time).
Lee scored 128.99 points in Friday's free skate with a flawless performance, though she failed to make up ground after falling to last place in the short program the previous day. She had the fourth-highest free skate score in the field.
Kamila Valieva of Russia won the title with 207.47 points. She was fourth after the short program but vaulted to the top after leading everyone in the free skate with 138.45 points.
Alysa Liu of the United States, the leader after the short program, ended up in second place overall with 204.65 points. Daria Usacheva, also from Russia, finished third with 200.37.
Lee opened her free skate with a perfect triple lutz-triple toe loop combination, and it set the tone for the rest of her program. In the second half of the program, Lee earned extra points as part of the "highlight distribution" for clean execution of three consecutive jump elements, including the triple flip-double toe loop-double loop combination.
Lee also received the highest score, Level 4, on all of her spins and step sequences.
The Grand Prix Final is open only to the top six skaters after seven Grand Prix events. Lee qualified by winning two Grand Prix titles in September.
The 14-year-old was trying to become the first South Korean woman since Kim Yu-na in 2005 to win a Junior Grand Prix Final medal.
