(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 7)
Role of new nominee
: Choo can put prosecution reform back on track
President Moon Jae-in nominated Choo Mi-ae, a five-term ruling party lawmaker, for the position of justice minister Thursday. The nomination came 52 days after Moon's close aide, Cho Kuk, resigned as justice minister in the face of corruption allegations involving his family.
The selection of Rep. Choo delivers a strong message that Moon will continue to push for prosecution reform which has hit a snag following Cho's resignation. Such a message was evident in a statement issued by Cheong Wa Dae spokeswoman Ko Min-jung that Choo, a former judge, is expected to complete judicial reform and contribute to the establishment of the rule of law.
What the presidential office should do first is avoid a replay of the brouhaha surrounding Cho in the process of his nomination and confirmation hearing. The appointment of Cho in September divided the nation sharply between conservatives and progressives. It also pitted the governing Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) against the opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP).
Considering the political impasse, President Moon has chosen Choo, a political bigwig who served as DPK party leader from 2016 till 2018. She is likely to fare well in a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly, although the LKP denounced Choo's nomination as a ploy to control the prosecution and the judiciary. The presidential office should make efforts to better cope with any potential political offensives against her by opposition parties.
As Cheong Wa Dae noted, Choo boasts excellent qualifications to lead the Ministry of Justice. She has expertise, experience and a career as a judge-turned-politician. Some pundits point out that she is overqualified for justice minister. Others say her nomination reflects Moon's unwavering determination to put his prosecution reform drive back on track.
It is urgent to fill the vacuum created by Cho's resignation. By having a new justice minister with a good reputation and high integrity, Moon can also regain the public's lost trust in his government. Besides, he can keep his campaign promise to raise the proportion of female ministers to over 30 percent. If Choo is named, Moon's Cabinet will have six female ministers, accounting for 33.3 percent of the total.
Choo, if she becomes justice minister, should do her best to reform the prosecution which has long been criticized for abusing its power and serving as the handmaiden of the political elite. But reform should not be pushed unilaterally and forcibly. To a certain degree, many prosecutors are dissatisfied with the government-imposed reform package.
Therefore it is necessary to persuade prosecutors and get their support for reform. Otherwise, prosecution reform stands little chance of success. It is also important to build a national consensus on the urgent need to reform the elite law enforcement agency. At stake is how to ensure the political neutrality and independence of the prosecution.
Cheong Wa Dae and the DPK are trying to tame prosecutors in order to protect Moon's aides in widening political scandals. They should not attempt to undermine the prosecution's independence by applying pressure to its investigations of incumbent and former presidential aides and ranking officials over bribery or cover-up allegations.
The Moon government should not push for prosecution reform to consolidate its control over the agency. Instead, it must focus on guaranteeing the prosecution's independence, protecting human rights and improving public safety.
(END)