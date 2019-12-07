Go to Contents
14:00 December 07, 2019

Dec. 8

1995 -- Former President Choi Kyu-hah receives a summons for testimony in relation to a coup and massacre in Gwangju.

1997 -- Daewoo Motor announces plans to take over Ssangyong Motor.

2002 -- South and North Korea agree to open a temporary road between Seoul and Sinuiju.

2003 -- The parliamentary panel endorses plans to build an administrative capital.

2008 -- A new round of six-way talks begins in Beijing on North Korea's nuclear weapons program and how to verify its accounting of the program.

2013 -- South Korea announces a new air defense zone to counter China's unilateral decision to expand its own, bolstering Seoul's sovereignty over a reef and other islands off the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula.

2017 -- The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Choi Eun-young, former chairwoman of the now-defunct Hanjin Shipping Co., to 18 months in prison for selling off her family's stake in the shipping company days before it announced a court-led debt restructuring plan.
(END)

