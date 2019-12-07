S. Korean firms to tighten belts next year amid slowdown
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- One out of two South Korean companies will implement belt-tightening measures next year in the face of the global economic slowdown, a local business association said Saturday.
In a survey of 206 companies, the Korea Enterprises Federation (KEF) found that 47 percent of respondents plan to cut costs and reorganize workforce rather than reducing production and selling assets.
Most respondents picked higher minimum wages and shortened working hours as the biggest burdens for their operations, the KEF said in a statement.
Over 60 percent of the respondents said a long-term economic slowdown has begun and 44 percent expected the Korean economy to grow less than 2 percent in 2020, the statement said.
As for capital expenditure, the respondents said they will maintain current investment levels or reduce investments next year, it said.
