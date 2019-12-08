S. Korea promotes climate tech, cooperation at U.N. conference
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is promoting the exchange of climate change technologies and closer cooperation with other countries at the 25th Conference of the Parties (COP 25) currently under way in Madrid, the science ministry said Sunday.
The latest United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) gathering is focused on defining permissible emission trading between countries, with Seoul engaging in talks with Bangladesh, Cambodia and Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.
These meetings will make it possible to check joint climate change mitigation programs that are in progress and examine ways to speed up cooperation. Such endeavors can be considered as Seoul doing its part to stem climate change.
South Korea has been helping Bangladesh with coastal desalination projects and the building of eco-friendly dwellings since 2017, while it has just begun work programs with the other two countries this year so they can take part in broader efforts to protect the environment.
The ministry said South Korea is also holding talks at COP 25 to host a liaison office for the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN) after the country was made a member of the board in 2018 and was recognized as a major technology contributor in dealing with climate change. CTCN facilitates international cooperation and is linked to the United Nations Environment Program.
The latest UNFCCC conference runs from Dec. 2 through Dec. 13 and is charged with checking the progress made by the global community in dealing with climate change as outlined in the Paris Agreement. The science ministry is representing Seoul as it is designated a national entity by the international body and is tasked with developing know-how to deal with changes in the weather and with sharing such information with other countries.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)