Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 December 08, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/-5 Cloudy 20
Incheon 05/-3 Cloudy 20
Suwon 06/-6 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 07/-3 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 08/-5 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 05/-7 Sunny 0
Gangneung 12/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 08/-3 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 09/-1 Sunny 10
Jeju 11/07 Sunny 20
Daegu 09/-2 Sunny 0
Busan 12/01 Sunny 0
(END)