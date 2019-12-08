Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 December 08, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-5 Cloudy 20

Incheon 05/-3 Cloudy 20

Suwon 06/-6 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 07/-3 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 08/-5 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 05/-7 Sunny 0

Gangneung 12/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 08/-3 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 09/-1 Sunny 10

Jeju 11/07 Sunny 20

Daegu 09/-2 Sunny 0

Busan 12/01 Sunny 0

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK