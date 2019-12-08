S. Korea's exports likely to suffer worst drop since 2009: reports

South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., relies heavily on chip exports. Semiconductors account nearly one-fifth of the country's exports.

"South Korea's exports declined sharply due to the slump in semiconductors and drop in international oil prices," said Lee Geun-tae, a researcher at LG Economic Research Institute. "The rate of decrease can be temporarily lower in the first half of 2020, but overall, exports are likely to remain stagnant."