Hyundai Motor affiliate signs MOU with Germany's Brose on future vehicle seats
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Transys Inc., an auto parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said Sunday it has signed an agreement with Germany's Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. to develop seats for future vehicles.
Under the memorandum of understanding, the two sides will join hands to develop lightweight vehicle seats that can be operated through smart technologies with advanced materials, according to Hyundai Transys.
The two companies plan to roll out their high-tech seats for electric vehicles and self-driving cars from 2024, Hyundai Transys said.
Hyundai Transys was established in January after a merger between Hyundai Dymos Inc. and Hyundai Powertech Co., both affiliates of Hyundai Motor Group. It currently makes seats for various sedan and SUV models from Hyundai, as well as its luxury brand Genesis.
Brose, founded in 1909, is one of the world's leading automotive parts makers. Its customers include more than 80 car manufacturers and 40 auto parts makers.
