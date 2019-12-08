Australian Matt Ross named assistant on S. Korean women's nat'l football team
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Veteran Australian coach Matt Ross has been named an assistant on the South Korean women's national football team.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced on Sunday the 41-year-old will be reunited with South Korea head coach Colin Bell on the Taeguk Ladies' staff.
Ross was an assistant to Bell with the German side 1. FFC Frankfurt in 2015, and the two led the club to the UEFA Women's Champions League title.
After Bell left for Norwegian side Avaldsnes IL in December 2015, Ross was promoted as the new bench boss. The club reached the semifinals at the UEFA Women's Champions League in Ross's first year as head coach.
Ross most recently served as head coach of the Chinese under-15 girls' national team.
The KFA said Ross will join the national team in time for the Olympic qualifying tournament scheduled for February in the southern resort island of Jeju.
South Korea will host the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship starting Tuesday, and Ross will watch South Korean matches and practices.
