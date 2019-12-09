Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea says it successfully conducts very important test on the same day S. Korean and U.S. leaders hold phone dialogue (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Kim Jong-un comes up with ICBM card, pressuring Trump with deadline coming closer (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kim Jong-un provokes Trump with threat to resume ICBM tests (Donga llbo)

-- N. Korea says it conducts important test at Dongchang-ri launching site, warns of ICBM test (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea conducts important test at Dongchang-ri launching site, comes closer to red line (Segye Times)

-- Denuclearization at crossroads, illusion being debunked (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea conducts important test at Dongchang-ri site, taking action to pressure U.S. (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea conducts important test at Dongchang-ri site, sends ICBM warning to Trump (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Good relations between Trump and Kim at risk of breakup (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Trump says he would be surprised if N. Korea acts in hostile way (Korea Economic Daily)

