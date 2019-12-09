(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 9)

Trump came out last week to warn against possible provocations by Pyongyang ahead of the year-end deadline. He hinted at the possibility of using military force against the North if necessary, again referring to its leader Kim Jong-un as "Rocket Man." His remarks marked a departure from his reticence on Pyongyang's previous moves to ratchet up tensions, including test-launches of short-range missiles and rocket systems on 13 occasions so far this year.