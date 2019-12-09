(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 9)

Given that the U.S. has ruled out making concessions, including sanctions relief, it seems unrealistic to expect a major turnaround in denuclearization talks this year. So when Cheong Wa Dae said Saturday that President Moon Jae-in has had telephone talks with Trump over North Korea, we could not help but have mixed reactions. It left the possibility open for a breakthrough between Pyongyang and Washington by saying the leaders had agreed to maintain dialogue momentum to achieve "prompt" results from denuclearization negotiations. But at the same time, the countries agreed that the situation had become "severe."