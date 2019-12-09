(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 9)

When the prosecution indicted the Tada management in October for violating the existing transportation law, few expected such an anachronistic bill would pass those subcommittees in the legislature. Many citizens were outraged at the top law enforcement agency's over-the-top indictment of the new mobility service at the boundaries of legality. Even Transportation Minister Kim Hyun-mee was negative about the prosecution's "rush to indictment." However, after Blue House Policy Chief Kim Sang-jo opposed the new hailing service, the Transportation Ministry and Finance Ministry suddenly changed their position and supported the ban on Tada out of purely political considerations: They could not ignore the power of the massive taxi industry in the Apr. 15 general elections.