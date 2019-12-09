Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:00 December 09, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/00 Sunny 60

Incheon 10/02 Sunny 60

Suwon 09/-2 Sunny 60

Cheongju 10/-2 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 11/-2 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 04/-4 Sunny 70

Gangneung 12/02 Sunny 20

Jeonju 12/-1 Sunny 20

Gwangju 12/00 Sunny 20

Jeju 15/07 Cloudy 0

Daegu 11/-2 Sunny 0

Busan 13/03 Sunny 0

(END)

