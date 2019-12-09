Seoul stocks extend gains late Monday morning
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Monday morning, tracking last week's gains on Wall Street over strong U.S. jobs data in the world's largest economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.74 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,090.59 as of 11:30 a.m.
The U.S. economy added 266,000 jobs and its unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in November, pushing U.S. stocks higher.
NH Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil said healthy job data in the U.S. drove South Korea's main index.
"The main index got a boost from the encouraging U.S. jobs report and positive U.S. reaction toward China's possible exemption of tariffs on U.S. soybeans and pork," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.59 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix edged up 1.12 percent.
Among decliners, the state-run firm KEPCO fell 0.69 percent and Kia Motors shed 1.03 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,188.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.55 won from the previous session's close.
