Hanwha Systems partners with U.S. startup for IT cooperation
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co., the defense industry unit of Hanwha Group, said Monday it has partnered with a U.S. innovation platform to explore joint business opportunities.
Hanwha Systems has signed a "strategic partnership" with Plug and Play, the world's leading innovation platform for startups and corporations, to cooperate in artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things, and mobility businesses, the company said in a statement.
Hanwha Systems is making efforts to develop AI, smart city, smart factory, and new information and technology businesses into new growth drivers, in addition to its existing defense industry business, it said.
