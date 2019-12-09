Go to Contents
Kiwoom Heroes bring back pitcher Jake Brigham for 4th season

10:42 December 09, 2019

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- American right-hander Jake Brigham will be back in a Kiwoom Heroes uniform for the fourth consecutive season.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club announced on Monday that they've re-signed Brigham for a new one-year deal worth US$950,000, which includes performance-based incentives.

Brigham went 13-5 with a 2.96 ERA in 2019 to set his KBO personal-best marks in wins and ERA while making $900,000.

In this file photo from Oct. 14, 2019, Jake Brigham of the Kiwoom Heroes throws a pitch against the SK Wyverns in the bottom of the first inning of Game 1 of the second-round Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) playoff series at SK Happy Dream Park in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

In three years as the Heroes' No. 1 starter, the 31-year-old has gone 34-18 with a 3.72 ERA in 83 starts.

The Heroes, runners-up to the Doosan Bears in this year's Korean Series, have retained both of their foreign pitchers from the 2019 season. They re-signed left-hander Eric Jokisch for his second season on Nov. 22.

KBO teams can carry up to three foreign players, with a maximum of two pitchers. The Heroes are trying to bring back slugging outfielder Jerry Sands, who knocked in a KBO-high 113 runs in 2019.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

