'Parasite' named best film by L.A. film critics
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho's family satire "Parasite" has been awarded three prizes, including Best Film, by the film critics association in Los Angeles, the association said Monday.
The L.A. Film Critics Association said it chose "Parasite," the winner of this year's Cannes' Palme d'Or, as the best film of the year, with Martin Scorsese's crime film "Irishman" coming in next.
Moreover, Best Director was given to the film's director Bong Joon-ho, while actor Song Kang-ho won the honor of best supporting actor.
"Parasite" also earned best production design and best screenplay runner-up nods, following Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" and Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," respectively.
The Korean film, which depicts the entrenched social class system through the lives of two extreme families, has made an auspicious start in North America and has become a hopeful to win an Oscar trophy in February.
Hitting North American screens in October, "Parasite" has raked in nearly US$20 million in ticket sales stateside, the highest-grossing Korean film in the United States ever.
It took home the awards for best picture, best director and best foreign film at this year's Toronto Film Critics Association Awards, while it also won the best foreign language film award from the National Board of Review.
