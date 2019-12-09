Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea could lose 'everything' with hostile acts
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could lose "everything" if he acts in a hostile manner, sending a clear warning to the regime to refrain from provocations such as nuclear and missile tests.
Trump sent the tweet as the two countries have exchanged heated rhetoric over their stalled negotiations on dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.
----------------
Analysis under way into N. Korea's 'very important test' at Dongchang-ri site: defense ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea has been working closely with the United States to analyze a "very important test" that North Korea claimed to have conducted at its satellite launching site over the weekend, the defense ministry said Monday.
The communist country said Sunday that it carried out the test successfully at its Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, referring to its Dongchang-ri site in North Pyongyan Province the previous day.
----------------
U.S. flies spy plane over S. Korea's capital areas: aviation tracker
SEOUL -- The United States flew a surveillance plane over South Korea's capital areas, an aviation tracker said Monday, amid heightened tensions in the wake of North Korea's announcement it conducted a "very important test" at its satellite launch site.
The U.S. RC-135W Rivet Joint was spotted flying over the Korean Peninsula at 31,000 feet, Aircraft Spots said on its Twitter account without specifying the exact time of the operation.
----------------
S. Korea vows every possible step to keep nuclear dialogue alive
SEOUL -- South Korea will take every possible measure to keep the dialogue momentum between North Korea and the United States alive, the unification ministry said Monday, noting a "grave" situation following Pyongyang's recent unspecified test at its satellite launching site.
On Sunday, North Korea said it successfully conducted a "very important test" a day earlier at the Sohae satellite launching site, also known as the Dongchang-ri site on its west coast, saying the test results will alter its "strategic position" in the near future.
----------------
(News Focus) Tensions rise to perilous point in U.S.-NK nuke diplomacy
SEOUL -- Tensions between the United States and North Korea are creeping toward a perilous point, with the communist regime conducting an unsettling military test and President Donald Trump warning its leader could lose "everything" with hostile acts.
The North said Sunday that it carried out a "very important" test at the Sohae satellite launching station in its northwest, the site of past long-range rocket experiments, the previous day, and that the test will help change the "strategic position" in the near future.
----------------
S. Korea faces increased short-term financial risks from U.S.-China trade dispute: poll
SEOUL -- South Korea faces greater short-term risks than six months earlier due to the prolonged trade dispute between the United States and China but fewer long-term risks stemming from other factors such as a slowdown of its own economy, a central bank poll showed Monday.
In the survey conducted by the Bank of Korea (BOK), 13 percent of those polled said the country now has a "very high" possibility of facing short-term risks to its financial system, up from 4 percent tallied six months earlier.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea ready to swiftly act if financial volatility rises
SEOUL -- South Korea's vice finance minister said Monday the government will swiftly take measures to stabilize its financial markets in case of increased volatility amid renewed concerns about the trade war between the United States and China.
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom told a meeting with senior economic and financial officials that there is a possibility of increasing volatility if the U.S. slaps additional tariffs against China later this week.
(END)