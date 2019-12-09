Political parties agree to normalize National Assembly operations
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and two major opposition parties in South Korea agreed Monday to put the operation of the National Assembly back on the normal track but left uncertainties unresolved over fast-tracked bills on electoral and prosecution reform.
They have decided to open the parliament's plenary session at 10 a.m. Tuesday to handle next year's state budget bill, according to Rep. Shim Jae-chul, new floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP).
He was briefing on the results of talks with his DP counterpart, Rep. Lee In-young, and Rep. Oh Shin-hwan, floor leader of the smaller opposition Bareunmirae Party. The meeting was arranged by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang.
The ruling party agreed to put the contentious fast-tracked bills on the back burner, while the LKP would withdraw a filibuster.
Earlier in the day, the LKP selected Shim, a five-term lawmaker, as its floor leader.
