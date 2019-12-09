Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #political parties #National Assembly

Political parties agree to normalize National Assembly operations

14:07 December 09, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and two major opposition parties in South Korea agreed Monday to put the operation of the National Assembly back on the normal track but left uncertainties unresolved over fast-tracked bills on electoral and prosecution reform.

They have decided to open the parliament's plenary session at 10 a.m. Tuesday to handle next year's state budget bill, according to Rep. Shim Jae-chul, new floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP).

He was briefing on the results of talks with his DP counterpart, Rep. Lee In-young, and Rep. Oh Shin-hwan, floor leader of the smaller opposition Bareunmirae Party. The meeting was arranged by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang.

The ruling party agreed to put the contentious fast-tracked bills on the back burner, while the LKP would withdraw a filibuster.

Earlier in the day, the LKP selected Shim, a five-term lawmaker, as its floor leader.

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-Sang holds a meeting with the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party at his office in Seoul on Dec. 9, 2019. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK