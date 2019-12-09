SKT, statistics agency join hands for floating population mapping service
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., a major telecommunication company in South Korea, said Monday it has joined hands with the country's statistics agency to offer a mobile big data-based population mapping service.
The service combines mobile data collected by SKT's base stations nationwide and Statistics Korea's data on population and households, according to the mobile carrier. The two sides in May signed an agreement to develop big data-based statistics services.
SKT said the service will show floating population information of cities and neighborhoods in South Korea. Users can check population inflows and outflows in a certain region on Statistics Korea's website that will also provide weekly and monthly data.
SKT said such a system saves time and costs compared with existing population analyzing methods. The company said it will further cooperate with the statistics agency to upgrade the mapping service regarding the population movement.
