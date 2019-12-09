(LEAD) Justice minister nominee reemphasizes prosecution reform
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Justice Minister nominee Choo Mi-ae on Monday reiterated a strong will to reform the prosecution, saying public expectations for it are higher than ever.
She made the remarks while arriving at her office for the first time in Seoul, where she is preparing for her confirmation hearing, the date of which has yet to be fixed.
"Since I was nominated (as justice minister on Thursday), I've been able to confirm that the people's demand and expectations in regard to the prosecution reform are getting higher," Choo said.
The nominee said she will make full preparations for her hearing in order to make up for a judicial vacuum and carry out the prosecution reform as early as possible.
"I believe the key point of the prosecution lies in making people safe and comfortable," she added.
President Moon Jae-in nominated Choo, nicknamed Choo d'Arc for her determined style, as justice minister in a strong message to complete the reform of the prosecution, which is currently in a stiff confrontation with the presidential office over its intensive and widening probes into high-profile scandals involving longtime confidants to Moon.
The post of justice minister has been vacant since Oct. 14 when Cho Kuk resigned as justice minister 35 days after his inauguration. The move came after weeks of street rallies for or against him dominated central Seoul. Opponents claimed he was not qualified for the job as his family has been under a probe for allegations of financial and other problems.
