Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) Political parties agree to normalize National Assembly operations
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and two major opposition parties in South Korea agreed Monday to put the operation of the National Assembly back on the normal track but left uncertainties unresolved over fast-tracked bills on electoral and prosecution reform.
They have decided to open the parliament's plenary session at 10 a.m. Tuesday to handle next year's state budget bill, according to Rep. Shim Jae-chul, new floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP).
(LEAD) Justice minister nominee reemphasizes prosecution reform
SEOUL -- Justice Minister nominee Choo Mi-ae on Monday reiterated a strong will to reform the prosecution, saying public expectations for it are higher than ever.
She made the remarks while arriving at her office for the first time in Seoul, where she is preparing for her confirmation hearing, the date of which has yet to be fixed.
S. Korea's labor force projected to fall 17 pct by 2040
SEOUL -- South Korea's labor force is projected to decline 17 pct by 2040, a report showed Monday, a development that could undermine the potential growth of Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The report of the World Trade Organization (WTO) showed that the decline of South Korea's labor force would be the highest in the world between 2018 and 2040, compared with a 14 percent decline in both Japan and China.
Seoul stocks up for 2nd day on strong U.S. job data, foreign buying
SEOUL -- South Korean shares ended higher for second straight session on Monday as investors cheered strong U.S. jobs data and hopes of a trade deal between the U.S. and China. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.80 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,088.65.
STX to set up JV with U.S. firm on plastic recycling
SEOUL -- STX Corp., a South Korean general trading firm, said Monday that it has signed a deal with U.S.-based Pi ECO to set up a joint venture (JV) on recycling waste plastic.
The JV will build a facility that converts plastic waste into diesel oil to produce 250 megawatts of electricity, STX said, without elaborating on a time frame or location for the facility.
Daewoo Shipbuilding bags US$380 mln order for 3 ships
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major shipbuilder in South Korea, said Monday it has secured a US$380 million order from Greece's Angelicoussis Shipping Group to build three vessels.
Under the deal, Daewoo Shipbuilding will build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for Maran Gas Maritime Inc. and two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for Maran Tankers Management Inc.
Outside directors play small role in conglomerates: antitrust watchdog
SEJONG -- Outside directors of South Korea's major conglomerates have played a small role in corporate decisions, with their agenda disapproval rate remaining very low, the nation's antitrust watchdog said Monday.
Of the 6,722 motions forwarded for approval by the boards of 250 listed companies in the one-year period from May 2018, only 24 were rejected, altered or pigeonholed, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
Gov't to provide safety notices in English, Chinese
SEOUL -- The Ministry of Interior and Safety said Monday it plans to start providing emergency notices on severe weather conditions and disasters in English and Chinese this month.
Under the plan, government ministries will first send the emergency messages to the state-run Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), which will then provide translations of the messages in English and Chinese, the ministry said in a press release.
Unification minister expresses regret over lack of details in Olympic truce resolution
SEOUL/GONGJU, South Korea -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul expressed disappointment Monday over an "Olympic truce" resolution Japan plans to introduce to the U.N. General Assembly, saying it lacks detailed measures for peace in the region.
Japan is set to submit the resolution soon to call for a peaceful running of next year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics by ensuring a "halt to all hostilities, allowing the safe passage and participation of athletes and spectators" for the upcoming games.
