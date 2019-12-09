N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has nothing more to lose, a senior Pyongyang official said Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the communist nation could lose everything if it engages in hostile acts.
Kim Yong-chol, a former North Korean nuclear negotiator, made the remarks in a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), stressing that the year-end deadline Pyongyang has set out for their nuclear negotiations is nearing.
"There are so many things Trump doesn't know about the DPRK," Kim said, referring to the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "We have nothing more to lose."
Trump issued the warning on Sunday after North Korea announced it conducted a "very important" test at its satellite launch site over the weekend, deepening concerns Pyongyang could restart testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
