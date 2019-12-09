Go to Contents
N. Korea warns Trump to stop 'abusive language' offensive to leader Kim

22:37 December 09, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Monday warned U.S. President Donald Trump to halt any "abusive language" that may offend its leader Kim Jong-un.

"The recent words and expressions spouted one after another by Trump sound like a threat to someone at a glance but they are a corroboration that he feels fear inside," Ri Su-yong, vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, said in a statement delivered by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Last week, Trump hinted that the U.S. would use military force against North Korea if necessary. In response, North Korea said it would take "prompt corresponding actions at any level" if the U.S. uses force against it.

"Trump might be in great jitters but he had better accept the status quo that as he sowed, so he should reap, and think twice if he does not want to see bigger catastrophic consequences," Ri said.

"Trump would be well advised to quit abusive language which may further offend the Chairman," he added.

