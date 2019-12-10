Former Daewoo Group Chairman Kim Woo-choong dies at age 82
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Former Daewoo Group Chairman Kim Woo-choong died late Monday at age 82, an organization affiliated with the now-defunct conglomerate said.
Kim, the founder of the company, died of a chronic disease at a hospital in Suwon, just south of Seoul, at 11:50 p.m., according to Daewoosky institute, which represents former employees of Daewoo.
Daewoo Group was founded in 1967 and became the second largest conglomerate in South Korea after Hyundai Group. During the Asian financial crisis in 1997, the company ran into deep financial problems and was declared bankrupt in 1999.
Daewoo's flagship company, Daewoo Motor, was sold to General Motors in 2002 and renamed GM Korea. Its other affiliates, such as Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, were sold to domestic rivals.
