(LEAD) U.S. to ask U.N. Security Council to discuss possible provocation by N. Korea: report

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The United States will ask the United Nations Security Council this week to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches and the possibility of an escalatory provocation by the regime, Reuters reported Monday, citing a U.S. State Department official.
The request would come after North Korea announced it conducted an unspecified "very important test" at its Dongchang-ri satellite launch site on Saturday, leading experts to suggest the regime tested an engine for a new long-range missile.
Reuters said it was not clear when the meeting would take place, and quoted diplomats as saying it was up to Washington whether a Tuesday meeting of the Security Council on North Korea's human rights situation would go ahead as planned.
"The State Department is instructing the U.S. Mission to the United Nations to propose to have the U.N. Security Council discussion on North Korea this week include a comprehensive update on recent developments on the Korean Peninsula, including recent missile launches and the possibility of an escalatory DPRK provocation," Reuters quoted the unnamed official as saying.
DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
North Korea has warned that it will seek a "new way" if the U.S. fails to make concessions in negotiations on dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program by the end of the year.
The warning has been interpreted as a threat to resume tests of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles.
On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could lose "everything" if he acts in a hostile manner.
North Korean officials slammed Trump's remarks in a series of statements Monday, with former nuclear negotiator Kim Yong-chol claiming that the country has "nothing more to lose."
Ri Su-yong, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, warned Trump to halt any "abusive language which may further offend" leader Kim.
