(2nd LD) U.N. Security Council to meet this week to discuss N.K. nuclear, missile programs: report

"In light of recent events on the Korean Peninsula and the President's Dec. 5 meeting with the Permanent Representatives to the U.N. Security Council, the State Department is instructing (the U.S. Mission to the United Nations) to propose to have the U.N. Security Council discussion on North Korea this week include a comprehensive update on recent developments on the Korean Peninsula, including recent missile launches and the possibility of an escalatory DPRK provocation," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said earlier Monday.