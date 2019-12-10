Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling, opposition parties set to pass 2020 budget bill (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 1 out of 2 S. Koreans sees prosecutors' investigations unfair (Kookmin Daily)
-- Former Daewoo Group Chairman Kim Woo-choong dies (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea blasts Trump's warning, says it has nothing more to lose (Segye Times)
-- Former Daewoo Group Chairman Kim Woo-choong dies (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea may fire missiles before year's end (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea conducts important test at Dongchang-ri site, pressuring U.S. (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling, opposition parties likely to pass 2020 budget, urgent bills (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Former Daewoo Group Chairman Kim Woo-choong dies (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Trump warns Kim he'll lose all in case of provocations (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trump warns Kim he'll lose all (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to tighten monitoring of outflow of foreign investment (Korea Herald)
-- NK's Kim using US election for concessions (Korea Times)
(END)