(LEAD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Ultrafine dust concentrations surged to "very bad" levels in the Seoul metropolitan area Tuesday, due largely to a steady influx of Chinese smog into the stagnant air over the Korean Peninsula, forcing local governments to issue a fine dust advisory.
According to the Air Quality Forecasting Center affiliated with the Ministry of Environment, the entire nation, excluding Jeju Island, posted ultrafine dust readings above bad levels throughout the day.
PM 2.5, or fine dust particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, soared to 98 micrograms per cubic meter in Seoul, 101 micrograms in Incheon and 88 micrograms in Gyeonggi Province as of 1 p.m. The PM 2.5 reading also jumped to 82 micrograms in the southeastern city of Daegu.
The weather authorities categorize the concentrations of PM2.5 particles between 0 and 15 micrograms per cubic meter as "good," between 16 and 35 as "normal," between 36 and 75 as "bad," and more than 76 as "very bad."
The Seoul metropolitan government issued an ultrafine dust advisory at 1 p.m., as the city's PM 2.5 figure remained above 75 micrograms per cubic meter for longer than two hours.
Municipal officials asked citizens with respiratory or cardiovascular problems, children and other vulnerable people to refrain from going outdoors, saying fine dust particles can cause various ailments and undermine the body's immune system. They also asked that citizens wear masks when going outdoors or engaging in outdoor activities.
Almost all cities and counties in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, and the Daegu metropolitan government also issued an ultrafine dust advisory for the first time this winter.
The air forecasting center attributed the latest surge in fine dust to westerly and southwesterly winds blowing in smog from China.
It explained the warm westerly winds carrying Chinese ultrafine dust particles began to flow over the peninsula over the weekend, when the cold Siberian high pressure weakened.
Some officials and experts say a phenomenon of three cold days followed by four fine dust days appears to have solidified in South Korea in wintertime.
Indeed, the center forecast that the nation will be blanketed by thick fine dust concentrations until Wednesday, while daily high temperatures will rise to 7 C to 17 C.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment enforced a set of emergency measures to reduce fine dust pollution in the capital and North Chungcheong areas for the first time this winter.
In Seoul, for instance, the use of grade 5 emission vehicles was banned starting at 6 a.m. and the restriction will continue until 9 p.m. Violators will face a fine of 100,000 won (US$84). The environment ministry has already classified 2.69 million vehicles, mostly diesel cars, out of 23 million vehicles registered in the nation as grade 5 emission vehicles.
In the capital and North Chungcheong areas, an alternate no-driving day system was implemented for vehicles owned by public institutions and civil servants. On Tuesday, only public vehicles with even-numbered license plates were allowed on the roads.
