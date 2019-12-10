Go to Contents
Samsung Engineering wins US$250 mln order from Mexico

10:42 December 10, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co., a South Korean plant builder, said Tuesday it has received a US$250 million engineering order for an oil processing plant in Mexico.

Under the deal with Mexican state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos' (PEMEX) unit PTI-ID, Samsung Engineering will draw up an engineering plan and procure some facilities for the oil plant at Dos Bocas in Tabasco, 320 kilometers east of the capital city of Mexico City, by May 2020.

The deal -- signed on Monday -- represents a hike from an initial agreement in August worth $140 million.

PTI-ID has yet to select a builder for the plant, which will be capable of producing 340,000 barrels a day, in the $2.5 billion project.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

