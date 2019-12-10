Defense minister: N. Korea conducted rocket engine test at Dongchang-ri site
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said Tuesday that "a very important test," which North Korea claimed to have conducted at its western satellite launching station, was a rocket engine test, calling on the communist country to stop such military acts.
Jeong's remark, made in Sydney after a meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries, represented the first time that a government official has confirmed what the North has tested Saturday at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, better known as the Dongchang-ri site.
"The defense ministers of South Korea and Australia expressed deep concern over North Korea's engine test in its Dongchang-ri areas and successive firings of ballistic missiles," Jeong said in his opening remarks during a joint press conference after the "two plus two talks" with Australia.
"(We) also urge North Korea to immediately stop such activities that heighten military tensions, while meeting efforts by South Korea and the United States, as well as the international community, to resolve issues through dialogue," he added.
