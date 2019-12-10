Re-entry to be allowed for voluntarily departing illegal aliens
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The justice ministry on Tuesday decided to work out a system to permit illegal stayers to re-enter the country if they voluntarily depart the country by June next year.
In addition, ways to give such stayers better stay status in the future will be mapped out.
The efforts are part of measures to manage illegal foreigners that the ministry announced earlier in the day in order to counter a rapid increase in illegal foreigners and establish order for sojourning.
According to the measures, illegal aliens who are caught in crackdowns will be fined in order to head off the new influx of illegal stayers, with punishment against their employers to be toughened as well.
From a perspective of protecting human rights, deportation will be deferred for a certain period for illegal female stayers who are pregnant and voluntarily report to the authorities.
