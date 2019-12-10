Go to Contents
LG Uplus to use Canadian software for 5G in-building network design

15:16 December 10, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, said Tuesday its 5G in-building network will be designed through a Canadian-made software platform that will allow the company to provide faster and reliable 5G services.

LG Uplus said it has adopted Quebec-based iBwave Solutions Inc.'s designing tool for 5G in-building wireless networks. The software can offer better wireless coverage inside buildings after analyzing the building structure and interior materials, according to LG Uplus.

The 5G network for in-building use requires a precise design since 5G frequencies in high-band spectrums are more susceptible to propagation and penetration losses compared with those in low-band spectrums, LG Uplus said.

LG Uplus previously joined hands with iBwave Solutions on a 5G network design for South Korea's baseball and football stadiums.

This photo provided by LG Uplus Corp. on Dec. 10, 2019, shows the company's workers checking a 5G network system inside a building in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

